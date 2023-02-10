The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher. Candidates can download their admit cards details from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS TGT exams will be held from February 12-14 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The city slip which indicates the exam date and the name of city where the CBT is going to be conducted has already been released.

The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000+ vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator. under Advt No. 15 & 16.

Steps to download KVS TGT admit card 2023:



Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on ‘download admit card for the post of TGT’ under ‘Announcements’ section

Key in your Application No and Date of Birth and submit The KVS TGT admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KVS TGT admit card 2023.