Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has issued the notification for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The TS CPGET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of June through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance tests in all the subjects (including M.P.Ed.) will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions for 100 marks, reads the notification.

Here’s TS CPGET 2023 notification.

Important Dates

Date of start of online registration: 12.05.2023

Last date for submitting the online application: 11.06.2023

Last date with a late fee of Rs 500: 18.06.2023

Last date with a late fee of Rs 2000: 20.06.2023

About TS CPGET

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2023-2024.