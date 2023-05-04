The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their NEET admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 (Sunday) for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. The exam city slip has released been released.

NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu at different Centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India.

The candidate has to download the NEET UG admit card and appear for the exam at the given Centre on the Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. The admit card can be downloaded using Application number and date of birth.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2023

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card link Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth and submit

The NEET admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

