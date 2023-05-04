Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon close the online application window for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 10 to 12, 2023.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification.

Direct link to PGTTCE 2023 Information Brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to apply for JSSC PGTTCE 2023



Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout

Direct link to apply for PGTTCE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.