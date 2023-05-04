The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the official notification for the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website apssb.nic.in from June 9 (10.00 AM) onwards.

The last date to apply for the exam is June 30 (3.00 PM). The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26. The PET/PST will be held on August 18, 2023.

The drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to APST candidates and Rs 200 for general candidates. PwD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.