The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website apssb.nic.in from May 16 to June 6.

The APSSB CGL written exam will be held on July 30, followed by a skill test from August 25 onwards. APSSB has notified a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Here’s APSSB CGL notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18 to 35 years. Age relaxable for APST etc.

Educational Qualification: a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university. b) Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Board/Institution.

Selection process

The APSSB CGL will consist of a written test and a skill test.

Exam Fee

The APST candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 for the unreserved categories.