Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Prelims exam result for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, and Clerk cum Librarian. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 227 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on April 9, 2023.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Junior Stenographer, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian and other posts result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.