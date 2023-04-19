Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, and Clerk cum Librarian posts. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates may view the said Final Answer Keys using their user credentials from 19.04.2023 to 21.04.2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the LOGIN tab Key in your login details and submit Click on the final answer key link Download the final answer key and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.