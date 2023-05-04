Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will tomorrow, May 5, open the correction window for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB). Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website tspsc.gov.in till May 8.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana. The exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in August 2023.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.