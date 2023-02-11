Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon, February 11, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana. The exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in August 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a Bachelor Degree in Commerce.

Here’s TSPSC AO, JAO recruitment 2023 notification.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TSPSC AO, JAO posts.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.