Today, May 5, is the last date to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Exam or SSC CGL 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in. The application correction process window will open on May 10 and 11.

The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I CBT exam will be tentatively held from July 14 to 27, according to the exam calendar. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

The Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

Here’s SSC CGL 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum requirement is a Bachelor’s Degree. Post-wise qualification is given in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to May 4.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL 2023:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the SSC CGL 2023 Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Scheme of SSC CGL exam

The SSC CGL 2023 Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two tiers– Tier-I and Tier-II. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.