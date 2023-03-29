The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam calendar for the CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination or SSC MTS exam 2022 will be held from May 2 to 19 and June 13 to 20. The vacancies under MTS are 10,880 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 529.

The SSC CPO Tier 2 exam 2022 for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces will be conducted on May 2. As per the result, 15,740 candidates have qualified in the physical tests to be eligible to appear for SSC CPO Paper 2 exam.

The SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 exam will be held in July. The notification is awaited.

Here’s SSC exam calendar 2023.