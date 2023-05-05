Today, May 5, is the late date to apply for District Judge posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Gujarat High Court’s official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 11. The Main written examination and the viva voce test are scheduled to be conducted on July 16 and September 2023, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 District Judge posts.

The candidates must have attained the age of 35 years and must not have attained the age of 48 years in the case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Differently Abled candidates with Locomotor Disability and Ex­Servicemen and 45 years in the case of General Candidates, as on the last date fixed for submission of the online application.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Locomotor Disabled Persons and Ex­-servicemen categories via “Print Application / Pay Fee” Button through SBI e­Pay, provided on the web page of HCOJAS Portal.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC Civil Judge posts

Visit the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on “DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF DISTRICT JUDGE” under Current Jobs

Click on the apply link for the post Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the completely filled form Take a printout for future reference

