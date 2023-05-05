The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited candidates to make changes to their application forms for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till May 11 upto 3.00 PM.

“Under no circumstances, application for correction of name will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to WBCS 2023 form

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Login to the candidate account

Make changes to the application forms Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The WBCS Prelim Exam 2023 will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023 or thereabout. Based on the results of the WBCS exam, recruitment to the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts will be made.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.