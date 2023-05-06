The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the online application window (without late fee) for TS EdCET 2023 today, May 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on May 7 and 8, 2023.

TS EdCET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 18 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card will be released on May 13.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed or appeared for qualifying examination in any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Masters Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to TS EdCET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 550 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS EdCET 2023

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill up the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.