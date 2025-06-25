The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test - 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted on July 1 in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam will be held for admission in Post Basic B.Sc . (Nursing)/ M.Sc . (Nursing) courses in Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download PBBSc/ MSc Nursing admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing admit card 2025 link Key in your login and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.