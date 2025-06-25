MPESB admit card 2025 out for PBBSc/MSc Nursing; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test - 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The entrance exam will be conducted on July 1 in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam will be held for admission in Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ M.Sc. (Nursing) courses in Madhya Pradesh.
Steps to download PBBSc/ MSc Nursing admit card 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing admit card 2025 link
Key in your login and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.