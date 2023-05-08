Today is the last day to apply for the post of Staff Nurse advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 vacancies of Staff Nurse at Chittranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s BECIL Staff Nurse recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL Staff Nurse recruitment 2023: