Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has released the exam schedule for various posts of Principal, PGT, TGT and Art Teacher. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 19 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.20 PM and 2.20 PM to 5.40 PM.

Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website oav.edu.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1010 posts.

Direct link to 01/2023 CBT schedule.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway on OAVS’s official website. The last date to apply for the posts till May 10 upto 5.00 PM. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s OVAS recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the post of Principal is Rs 2000 for general category candidates, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The fee for teaching posts of General category candidates is Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1000 is for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for OAVS recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website oav.edu.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment— Link for Online Application for OAVs Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OVAS recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.