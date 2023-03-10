Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Principal, PGT, TGT and Art Teacher. Interested candidates can apply on the official website oav.edu.in till April 6 upto 5.00 PM.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1010 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the post of Principal is Rs 2000 for general category candidates, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The fee for teaching posts of General category candidates is Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1000 is for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website oav.edu.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment— Link for Online Application for OAVs Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Principal, TGT, PGT, Art Teacher posts.