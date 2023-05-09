The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall ticket for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAPCET 2023 today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The AP EAPCET 2023 exam for Engineering will be conducted from May 15 to 18 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy from May 22 and 23. The exam will be held in two shifts — 09.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download AP EAPCET hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Enter Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No and date of birth The AP EAPCET hall ticket will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download the AP EAMCET admit card 2023.