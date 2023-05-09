ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has issued the exam date of the Assistant Grade (Main) examination. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website iari.res.in.

The ICAR IARI Assistant Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 (tentatively). The preliminary exam was held in July last year and the results were announced on February 5. Based on the marks scored in the CBT (Preliminary), candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the main examination.

The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

Here’s ICAR IARI Assistant Main exam notice.