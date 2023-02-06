ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has declared the result of the Assistant CBT preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the official website iari.res.in. Corrections to the form can be made from June 25 to 27.

The ICAR Assistant CBT exam was conducted on July 29 last year. Based on the marks scored in the CBT (Preliminary), candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the main examination. The tentative dates for the main examination will be informed in due course of time.

The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

Steps to apply for ICAR IARI Assistant result 2022:

Visit the official website iari.res.in Go to “Recruitment Cell” tab – ‘Assitant 2022’ Click on the result link and open the link in the PDF document Login using User ID and password The ICAR Assistant result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ICAR IARI Assistant result 2022.