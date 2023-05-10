The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or CG Vyapam has invited online applications for recruitment to 12000+ Teacher vacancies in the state. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in till May 23.

The CGPEB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 12,489 vacancies which include 6285 Assistant Teachers, 5772 Teachers and 432 Lecturers under the state School Education Department.

The CG Vyapam Teacher exams will be held on June 10 at 30 district centres across the state.

Here’s CGPEB Assistant Teacher notification 2023.

Here’s CGPEB Teacher notification 2023.

Here’s CGPEB Lecturer notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria Assistant Teachers Teachers Lecturers D.Ed./ B.Ed./ D.El.Ed + TET (Primary) pass Bachelor's degree in relevant subject + D.Ed./ B.Ed./ D.El.Ed. + TET (Upper Primary) pass Bachelor's degree in relevant subject + B.Ed. 21-35 years as on January 1, 2023 21-35 years as on January 1, 2023 21-35 years as on January 1, 2023

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written competitive exam for the initial shortlisting of candidates. The exam will be OMR-based MCQ mode.

Steps to apply for CG Vyapam Teacher recruitment 2023:

Visit official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Go to ‘Online Applications’ – ‘SEAT 23’ – ‘Online Application Form- SEAT23’ Register on the portal and process with application Select post, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for CGPEB Teacher recruitment 2023.