Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Urban Technical Officer under ADVT. NO. 16/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from May 17 to June 16.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Urban Technical Officer posts (Junior Grade-III) as per the Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. The pay scale is Rs 30,0001 to 1,10,000 under Pay Band - 4.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21–38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (Full Time) from any AICTE-recognized university/institution.

Direct link APSC Urban Technical Officer notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.