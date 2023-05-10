HP TET June 2023 registration begins; check steps to apply
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has started the online registration process today for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-June 2023. Candidates can register for the exam through the official website hpbose.org till May 28. The last date to apply for the examination with a late fee of Rs 300 is May 31.
The HP TET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 25, 29 and July 2 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit cards will be released 4 days before the date of the exam.
The exam will be conducted for Shastri, TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu. The HP TET is a qualifying test for teachers in Haryana valid for a lifetime.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the notification.
Here’s HP TET notification June 2023.
Examination Fee
The examination fee is Rs 800 for General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) and Rs 500 for OBC/ ST/ SC/ Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories.
Steps to apply for HP TET June 2023:
- Visit the official website hpbose.org
- On the homepage, click on “TET (June-2023)”
- Register and proceed with application process
- Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference