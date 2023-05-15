Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Social Welfare Officer under Adv.No. 24/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till June 5.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 22 posts of Social Welfare Officer, Group B, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, in the state government.

Here’s MPSC Social Welfare Officer

recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 20-38 years as on September 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Have thorough knowledge of Marathi; Possess a degree from a recognised University, if they belong to the Backward Classes, and a degree in Social Welfare Sciences or Social Work from a recognised University or Institute, otherwise.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.