Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C and B combined preliminary exam 2023 was held on April 30.

The MPSC answer keys have been released for all 4 papers. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till May 7. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Here’s MPSC Combined answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download MPSC Combined answer key 2023:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for State Services Main Examination 2022 The MPSC Combined answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Combined answer key 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

Selection process

The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.