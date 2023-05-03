MPSC Combined answer keys 2023 released for Group B, C exams
The MPSC Group C and B preliminary exams 2023 were held on April 30.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.
The MPSC Group C and B combined preliminary exam 2023 was held on April 30.
The MPSC answer keys have been released for all 4 papers. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till May 7. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.
Here’s MPSC Combined answer key 2023 notice.
Steps to download MPSC Combined answer key 2023:
- Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in
- Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys
- Click on the PDF button for State Services Main Examination 2022
- The MPSC Combined answer key will appear on the screen
- Download and check.
Here’s direct link to MPSC Combined answer key 2023.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.
Selection process
The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.