Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Hotel Superintendent. Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from May 20 to June 8.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 500 vacancies for Hotel Superintendent, Grade D.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass with a course in computer application.

Here’s CGPSC Hotel Superintendent recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

The Commission will conduct a written exam and interview round.

Application Fee

No application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh and Rs 500 for out-of-state applicants.