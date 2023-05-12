Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of the written exam for the post of Peon. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 467 candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase 2 examination scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023. The CGPSC Peon exam 2022 was conducted on September 25 (Sunday).

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 Peon vacancies.



Steps to download Peon result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Peon result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Peon 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.