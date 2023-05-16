Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has extended the deadline for online application process for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant/ Scientific Assistant/ Library Assistant-A and Technician-B/ Draughtsman-B. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apps.shar.gov.in till June 4, 2023. The earlier deadline was May 16.

The SHAR recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies under Advt No. SDSC SHAR/RMT/02/2023. SDSC SHAR is the Spaceport of India and a lead Centre of technological excellence under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, Govt. of India.

Here’s ISRO SHAR recruitment 2023 notification.

Vacancy Details

The original notification was posted on April 26, 2023 under Advt No SDSC SHAR/RMT/02/2023. The SHAR has posted a part revision on the number of vacancies as of May 15, 2023. The revised number of vacancies are as follows:

Technical Assistant: 7

Scientific Assistant: 6

Library Assistant ‘A’: 2

Technician ‘B’: 37

Draughtsman ‘B: 3

Here’s the notification for the revised number of vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 28 years as on January 9, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant/Upper Division Clerk: Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognized University + Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer: Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 OR Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 + One-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer + Proficiency in the use of Computer.

Selection Process

The mode of Selection will be the Written Test and the Skill test. Initial Screening, based on the academic performance and other parameters given in the on-line application and only those screened-in candidates will be called for Written Test.

Application Fee

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 250 for each application. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as processing fee. The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test.

Steps to apply for ISRO recruitment 2023:

Visit official website apps.shar.gov.in Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Online Applications for the posts of Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant/Library Assistant-A and Technician-B/Draughtsman-B’ – click on the apply online link

Apply for the desired post, fill the application form Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment 2023.