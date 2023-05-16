The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result today for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2023 session. Candidates can check their results from the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET May 2023 exam was conducted on May 6 and 8 in Remote Proctored mode. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET May 2023 is now available for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of marsheet shall be issued to the Candidates, said the notice.

Here’s ICSI CSEET May 2023 result notice.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2023:

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CSEET May 2023 result link (when available) Key in your application number, date of birth to login The ICSI CSEET result marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2023.