Today is the last day to apply online to various posts of Relationship Manager, Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager, and Credit Analyst at Bank of Baroda. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The Bank of Baroda recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 157 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda vacancies 2023.