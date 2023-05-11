Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023: Last day to apply for 220 AVP, Manager and other posts
The Bank of Baroda recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.
Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to various posts of Zonal Sales Manager - MSME Business, Assistant Vice President MSME Sales, Manager MSME- Sales and others at the Bank of Baroda. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies. The application window was reopened last month.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 notification.
Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in
- Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab
- Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for various Positions in MSME Department on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis
- Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout