Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 8 today, May 17. Students can check and download their results from the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

RBSE Class 8 exams were conducted from March 21 to April 11. This year, around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams.

Steps to check Rajasthan 8th result 2023:

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the Class 8th result link Enter class, district, roll number The RBSE 8th result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check RBSE 8th result 2023.