Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th result 2023 declared
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 8 today, May 17. Students can check and download their results from the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
RBSE Class 8 exams were conducted from March 21 to April 11. This year, around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams.
Steps to check Rajasthan 8th result 2023:
- Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the Class 8th result link
- Enter class, district, roll number
- The RBSE 8th result will appear on screen
- Download and check.