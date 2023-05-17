The Goa Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the results for the 2023 Goa Common Entrance Test today. Candidates can check and download their results and marksheet from the official website goacet.in

Hindustan Times reports, GCET 2023 was conducted was conducted on May 13 and 14 at various exam centres across the state. Around 3200 students appeared for the test. The GCET is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy degree programme seats in the State.

GCET 2023 was the the last Common Entrance Conducted by the Goa DTE, reports TOI. According to an official Notice by DTE “Admissions to B.E. (Engineering) Degree courses in the State of Goa for the academic year 2024-25 shall be carried out on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)Main 2024 scores.”

Steps to check Goa GCET result 2023:

Visit the official website goacet.in Click on the Notice GCET 2023 results Goa Common Entrance Test results will appear on screen Check the results using Roll Numbers Download and take a print out for future reference

