The City is an Atlas of Lost Things

by Siddharth Dasgupta

We lie crushed and burgeoned across

the geographies of open windows

and meteor showered skylights,

across prairies of idle conversation,

across the creaking ancestral heft

of bookshops and the wild tongues

of bars that speak in the creole

of desire. We bloom in accordance

with the seasons – wildflowers

always in search of summer, else

the portioned ghazals of these Indian

winters. We prosper in the faded

aura of yesterday’s pink or the lost

enchantment of another sky’s blue,

in the brief dazzle of a sea teal,

in the wild tongues of streets that

speak in the creole of desire. Often,

we memorise days. In the magic

frisson of twilight, we brush against

each other, praying for the spark.

We learn to speak other languages

and shed skin in the wild tongues

of hotel beds that speak in the creole

of desire. Frequently, heaven erupts.

Frequently, we don’t even enquire.

Irani Restaurant, Bombay

by Arun Kolatkar

the cockeyed shah of iran watches the cake

decompose carefully in a cracked showcase;

distracted only by a fly on the make

as it finds in a loafer’s wrist an operational base.

dogmatically green and elaborate trees defeat

breeze; the crooked swan begs pardon

if it disturb the pond; the road, neat

oas a needle, points at a lovely cottage with a garden.

the thirsty loafer sees the stylised perfection

of the landscape, in a glass of water, wobble.

a sticky tea print for his scholarly attention

singles out a verse from the blank testament of the table.

an instant of mirrors turns the tables on space.

while promoting darkness below the chair, the cat

in its two timing sleep dreams evenly and knows

dreaming to be an administrative problem. his cigarette

lit, the loafer, affecting the exactitude of a pedagogue,

places the burnt matchstick in the tea circle; and sees it rise:

as when to identify a corpse one visits a morgue

and politely the corpse rises from a block of ice.

the burnt matchstick with the tea circle makes a rude

compass. the heretic needle jabs a black star.

tables chairs mirrors are night that needs to be sewed

and cashier is where at seams it comes apart.

Goa, 2018

by Nandini Sen Mehra

Teeming stories rush by my car window

in overrun gates and crumbling church towers,

in the two men at a restaurant

trying very hard to pass off simply as two men in a restaurant

as they mark their next paycheck who is smiling at his lover,

fingers entwined over his last meal,

a dead fish swims in shallow gravy.

My stories lie trampled under the feet of three women

working rice fields they do not own anymore,

bent impossibly low at the waist,

their saris hitched high,

unmindful of the rain that soaks their crops and their skin.

In a house called A. D’Souza and D’Souza, one half has run

out of money

and the other half is glad everyone can see it.

A violently pink house, all new-age chic called Gulabo

houses beautiful clothes for beautiful people.

The house that lived within has quietly leached its stories

under the floorboards.

At the bend, a mansion sits recessed

behind tall wrought iron gates

I see her – after all these years,

Dona Maria at an open window,

invoking the spirit of her dead husband – Ernesto! Ernesto!

I shut my eyes tight.

Trikal – a half forgotten film from my childhood,

the past, the present, the future.

All of these stories but I speed on by.

Not now. Not now.

Golden Hour

by Satya Dash

There’s cause, there’s effect, there’s splaying open of backyards

into lilac meadow – here blooms the average of nothing and everything,

daily a hint of twilight to replenish the pulse of our half-lives.

What was your first

moment of bewilderment at the center of this meadow? Mine –

at a desolate guesthouse on the eastern coast of India, a kind of glee

to watch for the first time, my mother’s tears. The rapture of revelation

that grown-ups cry too, disappearing fast into the despair that

came from viewing

her weeping face. The culprit – red faced, curry spangled, eight year old

me who went for a walk after breakfast and came back at sunset.

To notice

the pin of unconditional love prick a fully functional adult

heart – a lesson or premonition? Almost every day I use the word

paradox as a way to fake resolution. At a parlour in Bangalore,

when a small kid brings the house down, I watch. He bawls

from the scrape of razor on scalp. I watch. Strands fall on tiny shoulders,

his cheeks flooded in pink. I watch. When the heist is over, the dad

and barber shake hands with tired smiles. The kid sobbing

in Daddy’s arms, the brunt of trial and burn of blade

fading away. Turning his eyes slowly, he takes me

by surprise. On my lathered face, stainless steel erasing

oceans of accrual. Is this how symbiosis works? His actor,

now wondrous big eyed observer

in response to mine.

Polishing the Stones, Chandigarh, 1963

by Malovika Pawar

Corbusier’s city is still young.

My mother irons our clothes all Sunday,

so many uniforms, so many sheets

and blouses. She treasures her

one silk saree, like gold.

At night, she knits, head bent as if in prayer.

She is preparing for the winter to come.

My brother craves toys in shop windows,

the new shoes on other feet.

Listen, when the new houses were built in this city,

we played in the underground caverns

of their foundations,

kingdoms of sand and of gravel,

ran in the labyrinths.

The caverns filled in the rains,

and iridescent insects floated in the water.

We did not even know that

fireflies were about to disappear

from our lives!

That night-time terraces would soon grow dark!

All night, jackals howled at the jagged edges of the city.

We were all dreaming of a better life,

even my father the poet,

who left the house each morning

with poems in his pockets,

rough stones he would polish later.

Love at Red Light in Delhi

by Ashwani Kumar

One Holy river in slush flows intermittently.

Two Basil leaves lye spiritless on the scattered corpses

robbed by wanton autumn delight.

Three priests play holi on the spy camera.

Besotted with the nonsense science, endowed with senseless arts,

bulletproof polygamous soldiers arrive in a raid on hiding mongooses …

Hoarding imported roses under the encroached shades of lampposts

Flower-sellers haggle in crooked humility …

Oozing with tons of oomph, teachers confess poor job satisfaction on the childrens’ day …

Yawning cheerfully in the flattery of desperate eyes of lewd onlookers Siberian storks begin another day …

Believe it or not, people say

Renunciation lives happily in the missing genitals of civilisation …

Calorie too low, enthusiasm all time high

Girls in the capital make love in platform shoes at the red light …

They make love in deserted shopping malls …

They make love on sky-high expressways …

They make love in shy underground metros …

They make love on the virile spines of racing bikes …

They make love everywhere except in the mildew homes.

Believe it or not, people say

Love is permanently domiciled in strange cavities of desire …

Marina Beach

by Jayant Parmar, translated from the Urdu by Riyaz Latif

with dusk’s advent,

unloading the sun’s burning rock

from the shoulders,

exhausted from the day’s travails,

launching many-colored balloons into the skies,

whistling away,

on Marina Beach,

the blue ocean,

barefooted,

has come for a promenade –

Kolkata High Street

by Gopal Lahiri

Fine rain walks with the pedestrians,

mirror halls and amber rooms shine with the shadows

of back garden walls and noiseless leaves.

The flood of colours excavate the layers of the city,

the allure of words collecting, from inside out,

waits for a new language.

The footprints seek the light of a deeper place,

commoners talk about freedom without compromise

for good or evil – willing to be struck dumb.

Rumbles of cars on the street seek the meaning

of memories, each trope comes close to song,

the whispers write libretti,

the music embraces the alphabets of evening.

A solitary flower tumbles from the long arms of the branch

and then the ovation of the unknown birds

splits the rainbow of night.

Like the hum of a taut string in the dark

the city loves to sing his own words

taking us down numerous mystic lanes and bye lanes.

Excerpted with permission from The Penguin Book of Poems on the Indian City’, by Bilal Moin