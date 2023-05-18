The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for various posts including Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Junior Hindi Translator and others. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of October 2023. Candidates can check the detailed schedule available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-I) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 9, 10, and 11.

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam, 2023 will be held on October 12 and 13, whereas Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 16.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

