The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted from March 2 to 7 for over 62,000 candidates. The answer keys were released in March. As per the final result notice, a total of 36001 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.

The detailed marks of the selected/ non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.

Here’s SSC CGL 2022 final result notice.

Steps to check SSC CGL final result 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CGL’ – click on result link for relevant post The SSC CGL final result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to SSC CGL 2022 final result posts other than AAOs and JSO.

Direct link to SSC CGL 2022 final result AAOs.

Direct link to SSC CGL 2022 final result JSO.

The final vacancies for SSC CGL 2022 are 36,012 in 60 different government departments. The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.