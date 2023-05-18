Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from May 29 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 29, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 vacancies, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute in India with at least one of the following subjects namely Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering or an equivalent qualification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce tes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.