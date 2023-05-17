Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card today for the Odisha Judicial Service prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS Prelims written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM. The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre has been published.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Steps to download OPSC OJS admit card 2023: