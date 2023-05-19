Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card today for the Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Professor exam will be held on May 26 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The admit card will be available for download a week before the exam date, i.e. from May 19 onwards.

Here’s BPSC Assistant Professor exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2023:



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using User Name and Password Click on the admit card link The BPSC Assistant Professor admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Among the total, 71 vacancies are reserved for women. The online applications were invited in September 2022.