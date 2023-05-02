Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Professor exam will be held on May 26 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The admit card will be available for download a week before the exam date, i.e. from May 19 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Among the total, 71 vacancies are reserved for women. The online applications were invited in September 2022.

