Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the result of Class 10th today, May 19. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam (SSLC) for Class 10th was held from April 6 to April 20. Approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the examination and the total pass percentage is 91.39%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download TN SSLC Class 10 result 2023

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in Now click SSLC - April 2023 results Key in your registration number and date of birth TN SSLC 2023 result will appear on screen Check and download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TN SSLC Class 10 result 2023.

Supplementary exam

Students who fail the TN SSLC exam will be able to attend a supplementary exam. This exam will be conducted tentatively around July or August 2023. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website dge1.tn.nic.in for information on the application and commencement date of the supplementary exam.