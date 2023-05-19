Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Main exam schedule for the Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the exam from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 521 candidates have been declared to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Steps to download Civil Judge Main exam schedule

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judge Main exam schedule

The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

