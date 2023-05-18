Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for Phase 2 of the Peon Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 467 candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase 2 examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 Peon vacancies.

Steps to download Peon Phase 2 admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF PEON EXAM-2022 [PHASE-2 (IMLA)]” Login using email id and password Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Peon Phase 2 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.