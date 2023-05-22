The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP ICET-2023). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 and 25 from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to download AP ICET hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to AP ICET 2023 and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Enter Registration Number, Exam Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth The AP ICET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

AP ICET-2023 is conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education for admission into the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.