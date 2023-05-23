National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), India’s largest integrated energy company, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Operation/Maintenance) in the E3 pay scale of Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit the careers page on ntpc.co.in till June 2, 2023.

Candidates should not be over 35 years of age, to apply for the posts. Upper age relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates.

The online application portal will remain open till June 2, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 300 vacancies, of which 120 vacancies are for Assistant Managers in the Electrical department, 120 vacancies are Assistant Managers in the Mechanical department and the remaining 60 vacancies are for Assistant Managers in Electronics / Instrumentation.

Applicants are advised to read the detailed notification for information on educational qualification, reservations/relaxations, selection process and pay scale.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in Click on the link “Recruitment of experienced professionals for the post of Assistant Manager (Operation/Maintenance) at E3 level, Advt. No. 10/23”.

Register on the portal and key in the necessary details Submit the completely filled form

Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for NTPC Assistant Manager posts