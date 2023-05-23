Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in till June 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.

The applicants should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, vacancy details, educational qualification, and other details available in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

Steps to apply for Gram Panchayat Adhikari posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari application link Apply for the post and fill up the application form Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.