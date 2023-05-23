The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.



The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 28 to 30 in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be conducted by Sri Venkateswara University for admission into M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24 in AP colleges.

Steps to download AP PGECET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP PGECET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.