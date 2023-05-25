The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results for the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination today, May 25. Students can check their results on the official websites mahresult.nic.in , hscresult.mkcl.org or hsc.mahresults.org.in

The Maharashtra Class 12 HSC exam was held between February 21 to March 20. Approximately 14.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC result 2023

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link HSC Examination February- 2023 RESULT Key in the necessary credentials and click view results MAH HSC 2023 results will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The overall pass percentage stands of Maharashtra State Board’s Class 12 exam 2023 is 91.25%. The board has also declared the streamwise pass percentage for Maharashtra.

Streamwise Pass Percentage HSC 2023

Science - 96.09 %

% Commerce - 90.42 %

% Vocational - 89.25 %

% Arts - 84.05%

According to a formal notification from MSBSHSE, students not happy with the results will be able to apply for verification of answer scripts or obtain photocopies of answer sheets by making an online application at verification.mh-hsc.ac.in.